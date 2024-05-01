American expat’s gift of children’s safety helmets earns widespread admiration

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an inspiring display of goodwill and safety advocacy, American expatriate Savvy Rick Brown has captured the hearts of many on social media by distributing motorcycle helmets to children in Pattaya. His initiative, driven by a desire to enhance road safety, has earned widespread admiration and commendation.

The movement gained momentum when Rick’s social media account boasting over 35,600 followers on TikTok, shared a video of himself generously handing out helmets to children riding on motorcycles. This inspiring act not only impressed parents but also struck a chord with viewers, prompting an outpouring of positive feedback in the comments section.







In a recent interview conducted at Jomtien Beach, Rick reiterated his unwavering commitment to regularly supplying helmets to children. Concerned about the safety of Thai youngsters, particularly those frequently spotted as passengers on motorcycles without proper head protection, Rick underscored the critical importance of accident prevention and vigilance.

The genesis of Rick’s mission traces back to a personal experience – surviving a motorcycle accident that left him hospitalized for several years. Empathizing deeply with the safety of Thai children, he resolved to dedicate his retirement years in Thailand to distributing helmets, with the aim of safeguarding their well-being and nurturing a brighter future.







Expressing profound affection for Thailand, Rick articulated his aspiration to extend his outreach beyond Pattaya, traveling to various regions across the country to distribute helmets, with a long-term goal of reaching over a million children. His altruistic endeavour not only promotes road safety but also stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of kindness and generosity.





































