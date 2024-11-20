Pattaya police and U.S. YouTuber team up to teach kindergarteners life-saving car safety skills

By Pattaya Mail
0
343
Local children at Tantrarak School learn vital emergency survival techniques in a fun and informative session led by Pattaya Police and road safety advocate, Savvy Rick Brown.

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Tantrarak School in North Pattaya, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, head of the Traffic Police Division at Pattaya City Police Station, along with a team of officers from the Public Relations Unit and Mr. Savvy Rick Brown, a U.S. YouTuber, collaborated with the school’s management and teachers to conduct a safety training session for young children on November 18.

The event aimed to teach life-saving skills in emergency situations, particularly when a child is accidentally trapped in a vehicle. The initiative, part of a community outreach program, seeks to strengthen the bond between the police and local residents, fostering better relationships as per the national police’s policy.


Young students at Tantrarak School are educated on how to safely escape from a vehicle in emergencies and the importance of wearing helmets for road safety.

Children were taught practical skills such as how to open and close car doors, unlock car doors, and use the car’s window controls. Additionally, the children were trained on how to honk the horn, as well as how to properly wear a helmet when traveling on a motorcycle.

In addition to the training, Mr. Savvy Rick Brown, a retired American YouTuber who is passionate about road safety, distributed helmets to the students, educating them on the importance of wearing helmets for their safety on the roads.

Mr. Brown, who has been living in Pattaya, has previously shared his road safety videos on social media, and he continues to distribute helmets to local children to ensure their safety while traveling.

A heartwarming initiative sees kindergarteners receiving practical lessons on vehicle safety and helmet use, with free helmets donated to ensure their protection on the roads.
Local children at Tantrarak School are taught essential car safety skills how to safely escape from a vehicle.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR