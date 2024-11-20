Pattaya police and U.S. YouTuber team up to teach kindergarteners life-saving car safety skills

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Tantrarak School in North Pattaya, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, head of the Traffic Police Division at Pattaya City Police Station, along with a team of officers from the Public Relations Unit and Mr. Savvy Rick Brown, a U.S. YouTuber, collaborated with the school’s management and teachers to conduct a safety training session for young children on November 18.

The event aimed to teach life-saving skills in emergency situations, particularly when a child is accidentally trapped in a vehicle. The initiative, part of a community outreach program, seeks to strengthen the bond between the police and local residents, fostering better relationships as per the national police’s policy.





Children were taught practical skills such as how to open and close car doors, unlock car doors, and use the car’s window controls. Additionally, the children were trained on how to honk the horn, as well as how to properly wear a helmet when traveling on a motorcycle.

In addition to the training, Mr. Savvy Rick Brown, a retired American YouTuber who is passionate about road safety, distributed helmets to the students, educating them on the importance of wearing helmets for their safety on the roads.

Mr. Brown, who has been living in Pattaya, has previously shared his road safety videos on social media, and he continues to distribute helmets to local children to ensure their safety while traveling.



