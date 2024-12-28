Pattaya Police and American YouTuber unite to promote road safety with helmet campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station on Beach Road became the centre of a road safety campaign on December 27, as part of the New Year 2025 initiative. Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Station Commander, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nuthet, Deputy Station Commander for Administration, and Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan of the Traffic Police Division, led their team in distributing helmets to local residents and tourists. This initiative is aimed at reducing traffic accidents during the “10 Dangerous Days” of the New Year period, ensuring safer travel during the holiday season.







Joining the event was Savvy Rick Brown, an American YouTuber and expatriate with a significant social media following. Rick helped amplify the campaign’s message through international media, further raising awareness about road safety. Over 20 helmets were distributed on the first day, with plans to distribute hundreds more in the coming days.

Rick’s involvement in road safety advocacy goes beyond this event. Known for his philanthropic efforts, Rick has captured widespread admiration on platforms like TikTok, where his videos showcasing helmet distributions to children have gone viral. With over 35,600 followers, his impactful posts emphasize the importance of head protection for young motorcycle passengers in Thailand.

Speaking at Jomtien Beach, Rick shared his deeply personal connection to the cause. A survivor of a motorcycle accident that left him hospitalized for years, Rick has dedicated his retirement in Thailand to promoting safety and distributing helmets. His mission is to prevent similar tragedies, particularly for children who are often seen without proper head protection on motorcycles.

Rick expressed his love for Thailand and a long-term vision of distributing helmets to over a million children across the country. His on-going efforts to enhance road safety, coupled with the Pattaya Police’s helmet campaign, underscore a shared commitment to protecting lives and fostering goodwill during the festive season.

This collaboration not only strengthens public safety initiatives but also highlights the enduring spirit of kindness and generosity, inspiring a brighter and safer future for all.

































