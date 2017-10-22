Publications about HM late King among best-sellers at book fair

Bangkok – Books about His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are proving to be the most popular at the 22nd National Book.

The “Thammikkarachathikun” book is the 42nd Thai encyclopedia to be published by the Thai Encyclopedia for Youth Project. This special edition has 240 pages in a pocket-book size. It features HM the late King’s work to preserve the country’s culture and traditions as well as royal ceremonies in his reign.

Only 30,000 copies of the encyclopedia, sold at 160 baht apiece, are available for pre-order and 20,000 copies were sold in the first two days of the book fair last week.

The “Science and Art of the King” series, which consist of nine books are also popular among the fair visitors. The books are in Thai and English.

The 22nd National Book Fair with the theme “Memories” will last until 29 October at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The fair is open from 10 AM – 9 PM.