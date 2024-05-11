PM Srettha welcomes Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, welcomed H.E. Dr. Majed Bin Abdullah Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the Government House of Thailand, during the Minister of Commerce’s Official Visit to Thailand as Guest of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also attended the discussion on 9 May 2024.







Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in potential areas between Thailand and Saudi Arabia’s government agencies through exchanges of visits and meetings. The Minister of Commerce also looks forward to visits to Saudi Arabia by high-level officers from Thai Ministries and agencies to discuss future cooperation.

The Prime Minister expressed willingness to promote cooperation in agriculture and livestock, the fields in which Thailand has expertise. Moreover, the Prime Minister and his Delegation’s participation in the ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia in 2023 led to tangible outcomes for both the Thai and Saudi sides. Both countries hope to further discuss investment plans.









In 2023, an increasing number of tourists from Saudi Arabia travelled to Thailand, reflecting potential growth in the tourism sector in both countries, which both sides agreed to further promote closer cooperation in this sector. (MFA)







































