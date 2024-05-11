PM samples Thong Pha Phum durian during Kanchanaburi tour

During his regional tour in Kanchanaburi province, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was provided an opportunity to sample the Thong Pha Phum durian variety that has gained recognition for its unique properties and Geographical Indication (GI) status. This particular durian type is cultivated in the Tanaosri mountain range, where the sandy loam soil facilitates effective water drainage and nutrient absorption, creating optimal growing conditions.







Thong Pha Phum durian is recognized for its appealing appearance, with beautifully shaped fruits, thin, crisp skin, and minimal fibers. The flavor is a perfect balance of sweetness and creaminess, making it a favorite among durian connoisseurs. The fruit is also characterized by a mild aroma, which is less pungent than typical durians, often making it more acceptable to those who may not usually appreciate the strong smell of traditional varieties.







Thong Pha Phum district is also renowned for other tasty fruits and vegetables such as rambutan, mangosteen, pomelo, longan, salak, and pakria. Visitors are invited to explore the district’s numerous natural attractions, including Hin Dad Hot Spring and Pha Tad and Pha Sawan waterfalls. The district also features temples, local communities, and fresh markets, providing a glimpse into the local lifestyle. (NNT)



























































