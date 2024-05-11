PM visits historic Three Pagodas Pass in Sangkhla Buri, Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Three Pagodas Pass in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district to assess the state of border trade between Thailand and Myanmar on May 11. His tour of this important border point included an inspection of trade operations and discussions on strategies to curtail the illegal import of rubber, which threatens Thai agricultural interests.







The Three Pagodas Pass, situated along the Tanaosri mountain range, is one of many critical crossing points between Thailand and Myanmar. The pass is named after three pagodas, erected in 1929 by Phra Sri Suwan Khiri, the ruler of Sangkhla Buri, with the assistance of local villagers. The historical structures hold significant religious and historical value, reputedly serving as a route for Indian monks in the 3rd century to disseminate Buddhism in Thailand.

Moreover, the site bears a military history, having been the path the Burmese army used to enter Thailand and launch an attack on the city of Ayutthaya in 1548 under King Tabinshwehti.







During a brief conversation with local officials, the premier also stressed the enduring importance of the Three Pagodas Pass, noting its contribution to cultural heritage preservation, regional security enhancement, and the facilitation of trade between Thailand and Myanmar. (NNT)





























































