Groups across Thailand contributing to Lao PDR relief effort

Ubon Ratchathani – Thailand has stepped up efforts to supply relief items to those impacted by the collapse of Xepian-Xe Namnoy Dam in Attapeu province of Lao PDR.

The Ministry of Transport has erected an ad hoc aid center in Ubon Ratchathani province to assemble relief for the Laos assistance effort. Aid has come in from organizations such as the Makro retail store and is being handed over to the Thai Consul General in Savannakhet in the Lao PDR. So far, 10,000 survival kits, four royally bestowed flat bottom boats, two boats from the Marine Department, six trucks, one trailer and 150 officials have been assembled. The boats and officials are to remain in Lao PDR until rehabilitation efforts are complete.

The Ministry of the Interior has ordered donation centers be set up at all provincial halls where appropriate, and reminded donors that victims in Attapeu are in need of tents, blankets, pillows, cooking equipment, clothing and medicine and that goods should not be perishable and should be packed for transportation.

Volunteers of the “Altruistic Heart: We Love Doing Good” campaign have also set up centers to assemble relief aid.

Monetary donations can be made to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office “Thai Hearts for Lao PDR” account at Krungthai Bank number 067-0-12886-4.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has thanked all who have contributed to the effort so far and assured the public that his government is ready to supply any goods still missing in Lao PDR.

The Laotian government has indicated over 6,600 people have been affected by the flooding with 3,000 still trapped by floodwaters. Lao military personnel, working with their counterparts from Thailand, Vietnam, China and South Korea are providing aid and rescue facilities.

United Nations relief workers have noted that transportation of necessities has been slow due to most roads and bridges in the impacted area being severed, requiring the use of boats and helicopters. People from about 1,300 households are currently in temporary shelters.