Beach-management panel meets to decide on more meetings

A new committee charged with the upkeep of Pattaya and Jomtien beaches hopes to bring consistency to enforcement of city regulations.

Pattaya City Manager Chanatpong Sriviset chaired the Jan. 10 meeting with Sretapol Boonsawat, an advisor to Jomtien beach masseuses, Pattaya regular enforcement chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukonsub and sanitation chief Pramote Subsang.

The panel’s mission and agenda covered things city hall already is supposed to be doing and managing, but has failed to enforce consistently. It’s hoped a beach-management committee will do a better job.

Agenda topics included organization of beach chair vendors, elimination of rats, organizing masseuses, enforcing the no-smoking policy, solving problems related to vagrants, stray dogs and vermin, garbage collection and use of the beach at night.

The huge agenda proved too much to tackle in one session and panelists agreed more meetings would be needed. (PCPR)