Thai casinos could be limited to 5 percent of the total space of the complex

The Thai government is investigating how much space should be given to gambling in the entertainment zone where they are based. According to the Bangkok Post, the deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat said casino operations should be only a small part of an integrated resort to include a shopping zone, family entertainment, hotels and restaurants.









The minister said that there were ongoing discussions with government agencies about the social and environmental impact of casino resorts, gambling taxes and modernization of laws relating to betting. Parliamentary committees have already given a thumbs-up to the idea of casino resorts, but the details are not yet ready for House approval.







It is unlikely that existing buildings will be used in the proposed venture. A new entertainment complex, including a casino, would require investment of around US$2.7 billion. Because the casino issue is still a contentious issue in Thailand with many Buddhist groups opposed to the whole idea, the move to limit the size of the gaming tables and machines to 5 percent of the total area is clearly a compromise move. A Pattaya area casino resort, one of four sites initially under debate, would very likely be based near U-tapao international airport near Rayong.





































