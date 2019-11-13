Jameson’s since – 2004

When does a pub become a local feature? Jameson’s Irish Pub opened its doors in 2004, so after 15 years, I think Jameson’s could be regarded as a local fixture. Recently it changed from being very large, to being cozier, after splitting off the pool table area and developing the space as the Portofino Italian restaurant. This still leaves Jameson’s with the long bar, the ‘library’ with large Chesterfields, a dining room and a general imbibing area. Irish pubs are notable for the use of wood and Jameson’s has a veritable forest both underfoot and on the walls.

There is also an al fresco dining area outside overlooking the street for the smokers. Numerous TV’s are there to cover all the sporting events.

Jamesons has also been well known for its food, well cooked and large portions as well as beers and spirits, and the Dining Out team visited to sample the fare.

If you are not completely sure of its location, you can be forgiven. Reason being that Jameson’s is actually slightly off the ‘beaten track’, but even for newbies it is very easy to find.

Coming from Second Road (Sai 2), turn right into Soi 4 (on your right at the Bangkok Bank) and follow the road up and round to the right and it is there, next to Nova Park and Portofino on your left. Another way to get there is to come from North Pattaya Road, turning left into Third Road then right at the blinking yellow traffic light (which leads to Big C on the other side of the road). Follow that soi all the way down to the T-junction at the end and turn left and Nova Park, Portofino and Jameson’s is there on your left.

The menu is a physically large one with food on one side and beverages on the reverse.

Heineken beer is B. 130 for a pint, while imported beer is B. 220. Wine by the bottle is around B. 1,400, and Prosecco for some celebratory fizz is B. 1650.

Give yourself time to peruse.

If you are a late riser, breakfasts begin at B. 145 through to the traditional English breakfast at B. 199, which is available through the day.

Salads are B. 124 to 195, followed by sandwiches at B.195-245, then pastas B. 185-250 (or pop next door to Portofino).

Grills are B. 395-495 then the mains which are all around B.245 and very traditional pub fare, such as fish and chips, roast chicken, pork chops and pies.

Burgers (with the lot) are B. 295 and fajitas B. 325-375.

We ordered a hamburger, with all the extras, like bacon, cheese, onion and chips, and a chicken fajitas (Mexican – so say “faheetas”) which comes on a hot plate with onion and capsicum and with chopped tomato, sour cream and guacamole on the side and you make yourself a wrap with the supplied soft tortillas. We also had a chicken in a basket (B. 295). Great eating, and as I always say, food should be fun!

Jameson’s Irish Pub may not be as Irish as Paddy’s Pigs, but it remains a very pleasant place to sink a couple of jars. Comfortable surroundings and friendly staff. We will put it on our regular list.

Jameson’s Irish Pub, 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya. Secure parking. Open seven days 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday to Sunday, plus a roast on Sundays, telephone 038 361 874, email [email protected] com, and www.jamesons-pattaya.com.