Chilli prices in Pattaya too hot to handle

PATTAYA, Thailand – Shoppers at Naklua Market were taken aback by a notable surge in vegetable prices, particularly garden chilli peppers, attributed to the on-going dry spell affecting the region.

A survey conducted on May 13 revealed a significant price hike in garden chilli peppers, soaring from 200 to 400 baht per kilogram. In response, vendors have begun packaging the chilli peppers into smaller portions, priced at 20 baht per bag.









Additionally, other vegetables have also seen substantial price increases, with celery and coriander now priced at 200 baht per kilogram and long beans at 120 baht per kilogram. Various other vegetables have similarly experienced significant price hikes.

Mrs. Thom Sisingh, a 72-year-old market vendor, explained that the surge in chilli pepper prices is likely due to the prevailing dry conditions. She noted that the retail price of garden chilli peppers has surged to 40 baht per 10 grams or 400 baht per kilogram, prompting vendors to sell smaller portions to accommodate customers’ budgets. Mrs. Thom attributed the lower yields and subsequent price increases to inadequate rainfall, resulting in plant withering in some cultivation areas.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nonaree Khunajarn, a 27-year-old Somtam or papaya salad shop owner renowned for her spicy dishes, expressed astonishment at the inflated prices. Despite operating her business for over three months, she had never encountered such high prices for chilli peppers. Nonaree also observed a consistent uptick in the prices of various vegetables used in her dishes.





She speculated that the prevailing hot and dry weather associated with the upcoming dry season has made vegetable cultivation challenging, leading to the current price surge. Consequently, the price of chilli peppers purchased by her shop has soared to 500 baht per kilogram, significantly higher than the previous price of 270 baht per kilogram.



































