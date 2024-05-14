Pattaya police urge owner to claim abandoned pot-laden backpack

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of May 13, Pattaya police made a startling discovery when a baht-bus taxi driver handed over a black shoulder bag abandoned near Soi Bua Khao, Central Pattaya.







Upon closer examination of the bag’s contents at the Pattaya Police Station, officers uncovered drug paraphernalia and multiple bags of marijuana neatly packed inside zip-lock bags. However, no accompanying documents were found to identify the owner of the bag.

In response to the discovery, Pattaya police have swiftly launched an investigation to track down the individual responsible for abandoning the bag. Authorities are urging the owner to step forward and claim their belongings.





































