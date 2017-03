Pattaya city workers repaired drainage covers posing a hazard to pedestrians near Bali Hai Pier.

A crew of four workmen took out covers in a sidewalk that were worn out or broken following complaints from nearby residents. They reported that a tourist recently had fallen into one of the

open drainage culverts and got hurt.

Workers poured a new concrete frame around each manhole the laid in new covers once the concrete dried. Finally they leveled the footpath to be sure no one tripped.