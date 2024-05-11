Uncertainty looms over Pattaya’s marijuana retailers amidst government consideration of reclassification

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s marijuana retailers are facing a cloud of uncertainty following reports that the government is contemplating reclassifying cannabis as a controlled substance, potentially reversing its legalization for medical and recreational use. If this proposal comes to fruition, it is expected to send shockwaves throughout the industry, impacting both employers and employees, while local residents voice concerns over potential risks to youth.







In recent discussions led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on May 9, various government agencies convened to address drug-related issues, particularly focusing on the ongoing battle against narcotics, including substances that are still considered illegal. Proposed amendments aim to enhance public safety and address concerns about drug use, particularly among children and adolescents, with a specific focus on reclassifying cannabis as a Category 5 controlled substance.







As the debate unfolds, news reporters have visited various establishments retailing cannabis products to gauge initial reactions. According to an employee of a cannabis retail shop located near Walking Street in South Pattaya, many operators fear significant losses due to their substantial investments, which include equipment imports and contracts with cannabis farms. Additionally, most of their clientele comprises foreign tourists, drawn to the area’s vibrant tourism scene.

Local traders also share their perspectives, with ‘Uncle Tae’, a beachfront vendor in Pattaya, expressing support for potential legal amendments. He emphasizes the prevalence of cannabis misuse, especially among youth, citing instances he’s witnessed first-hand. Uncle Tae highlights the imperative to protect young people from potential dangers associated with cannabis use, emphasizing the need for prudent legislative adjustments.









A worker at a marijuana dispensary voiced concerns over the potential ramifications of legal changes on her business. She expressed uncertainty about the government’s plans and whether existing operators would receive any support.

With Thailand boasting a significant number of marijuana retailers, Juthatip emphasized the need for government assistance, particularly in the form of tax relief. She highlighted the diverse clientele of her store, predominantly comprising foreign nationals, and reiterated their commitment to not selling to minors.



































