Pattaya pawnshop eases financial strain amid new school term

PATTAYA, Thailand – To support individuals in need during the onset of the new school term, the Pattaya City Pawnshop has earmarked a revolving fund of 50 million baht. Of particular concern are parents and guardians grappling with financial challenges, some even finding it difficult to cover basic expenses like daily meals.







Ms. Nichada Janklun, manager of the Pattaya Municipal Pawnshop, reported on May 9 that the fund aims to alleviate the financial burden on parents and guardians who need to purchase educational equipment for their children. To support the start of the new semester, the pawnshop introduced a promotion offering a monthly interest rate of 0.25 baht on loans up to 5,000 baht. For loan amounts exceeding 5,000 baht, the interest rate was set at 1% per month. This promotion runs from May 1 to June 30, with a maximum loan amount of 100,000 baht, aiming to ease the financial strain on parents during the semester opening period.







Furthermore, the municipal pawnshop extended the redemption period for pawn tickets, allowing debtors more time to reclaim their pawned items. Previously set at 30 days, the redemption period now extends to 60 days. This extension aims to provide debtors with an additional opportunity to reclaim their pawned items.









The majority of pawned items consist of gold ornaments, gold bars, and jewellery, accounting for 84% of the total, followed by gems and diamonds at 10%. The remaining items include Buddha amulets and other miscellaneous items such as electrical appliances and tools.

Located at 437/68-70 in Soi Yodsak (Pattaya Beach Soi 6), the Pattaya City Pawnshop operates Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving the public in their financial needs.





































