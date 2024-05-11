Foreign cyclist injured in tour bus hit-and-run on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local resident captured on video the moment when a tour bus collided with a foreign cyclist and fled the scene near Pattaya City 8 School on South Pattaya Road.

Sitthichok Kaewsanga, a 23-year-old boxer from Fairtex boxing camp and an eyewitness, recounted that around 7 a.m. on May 8, while exercising, he saw the cyclist being struck by the bus, causing severe injuries. Bloodstains found at the scene highlighted the accident’s severity.







Despite the collision, the bus did not stop, prompting Sitthichok and other bystanders to rush to the cyclist’s aid. The injured cyclist, suffering from a significant laceration to the right elbow exposing the bone, was urgently taken to the hospital.

Pattaya police are reviewing the footage and attempting to locate the injured cyclist for further information. They have pledged to conduct on-site investigations and register the bus involved, pursuing legal action as necessary.











































