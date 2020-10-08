Weekday Blissful Moment at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya only THB 999

“SPA Cenvaree”, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invites you to make your ordinary day an extraordinary day with weekday spa promotion.







Let us pamper you with a blissful, 90 minutes spa treatment of your choices including Aromatherapy Massage, Thai Massage, Deep Muscular Massage, Hai Muea (Back Relief massage), Body Scrub and Organic Facial.

The price is only THB 999 net from normal price THB 3,500.

Pre-paid voucher is available for sale from now until 15th October 2020 and enjoys treatment before 30th December 2020. Voucher redemption is applicable from Monday to Friday only and Advance payment and reservation is required at least 2 days.

For more information and purchases, please contact us. Tel. 0 3830 1234 ext. 4333 or mail to [email protected]












