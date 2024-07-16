Royal British Legion Thailand gears up for Charity Golf Tournament in support of Poppy Appeal and Thai Veterans

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal British Legion Thailand is gearing up for their annual Veterans Charity Golf Competition 2024, set to take place on September 20 at Emerald Golf Club in Ban Chang. This charity event promises a day filled with camaraderie and fun, all while supporting two worthy causes: the RBL Poppy Appeal 2024 and the Thai Veterans Organisation.

Open to golfers of all nationalities, the competition features a 4-person team Texas scramble format with handicaps capped at 28 for men and 36 for ladies, ensuring a fair playing field for golfers of all skill levels. As the saying goes, “everybody hits a good shot now and then,” making it a day where enjoyment is paramount alongside fundraising efforts.









Participants can look forward to a range of quality prizes, including high-end golf bags generously donated by a Thai beer company. The day kicks off with registration, where players receive a goody bag complete with keepsake golf shirts, golf umbrellas, and a breakfast muffin with coffee. Throughout the course, hospitality stations and refreshment carts will keep participants refreshed and energized.

Following a shotgun start at 9:30 am, teams will navigate the challenges of the course before gathering in the clubhouse for a complimentary buffet lunch/early dinner. The prize presentation will cap off the event, celebrating both the winners and the memorable moments shared on the course.

With team entries filling up fast, interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot promptly by contacting [email protected] for entry forms and details. Don’t miss out on an exceptional day of golf, camaraderie, and supporting those who have served their country.





































