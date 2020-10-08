Pattaya windsurfing champ opens bubble tea stand

Former Pattaya windsurfing champion Eak Boonsawad opened a bubble tea stand to help athletes and staffers put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.







Eak Boonsawad, a two-time RS:X Asian Games gold medalist, opened Kita Tea Oct. 7 at his family’s Krua Surf restaurant, which is owned by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad.

Pattaya’s economic slowdown resulting from the pandemic has hit restaurant staffers hard, Eak said. Despite much lower sales, the restaurant has remained open to provide a lifeline to employees.

To help boost sales to Thai customers, Eak opened the bubble tea stand so that Krua Surf can help not only staffers, but windsurfers who have been idled with the cancellation of tournaments.

The bubble (pearl milk) tea standwas designed to be a spot for selfie takers as well as offering signature Taiwanese teas from just 19 baht.











