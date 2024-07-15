BCCT Eastern Seaboard International Business Awards 2024 Sponsorship Opportunities

PATTAYA, Thailand – The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is delighted to announce and host the inaugural BCCT Eastern Seaboard International Business Awards (ESIBA) 2024 on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at the Eastpana Hotel, Bowin, Sriracha.

ESIBA serves as a platform to enhance and recognise the best in business and entrepreneurial excellence across the Eastern Seaboard. We recognise the vital role that companies in this region play and will highlight achievements in various major categories, such as Most Innovative Company, Outstanding SME, Outstanding Company/Manufacturer, Environmental Sustainability, Tourism Excellence, Outstanding Employer, Young Entrepreneur, Women in Business (see below for more details).









We aim to bring these opportunities to the Eastern Seaboard community, not only to present awards but also to provide an excellent opportunity for BCCT members, guests of honor, and affiliates to connect and prosper while enjoying an exceptional dinner reception with great food and drinks. Through our partnerships with various organisations, ESIBA offers excellent sponsorship packages for companies to utilise our marketing tools to reach their business prospects through us.

ESIBA 2024 sponsorship packages are available in PDF HERE





AWARD CATEGORIES

CORPORATE

Most Innovative Company Award acknowledging companies that, through successful evolution, have pioneered inventive approaches in product or service development. Judges seek tangible evidence of innovation in processes, productivity, and performance that demonstrably contributed to their outstanding success

Outstanding SME Award (50 employees maximum) recognises businesses that showcase remarkable achievements in growth, impact, and innovation. These companies serve as paragons of excellence within their respective industries, embodying the highest standards of performance and success.

Outstanding Company / Manufacturer Award recognises industry leaders who excel in performance, innovation, efficiency, and quality. The company demonstrates exceptional sector performance, evidence of ingenuity, measurable impact from initiatives, operational excellence, adherence to quality standards, a commitment to innovation.

Journey to Net Zero / Environmental Sustainability Award will look for businesses that are leading the way in the journey to achieve net-zero emissions. They seek exceptional commitment, innovation, and leadership in the pursuit of a sustainable future.









Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award will recognise those companies who have demonstrated a strong commitment to actively developing an inclusive workplace for all employees – where fairness, respect, equality, dignity, and autonomy are at the forefront of their values and promoted as part of their corporate culture.

Community Impact Award recognises examples of a company’s active engagement with and contribution to the local community. It acknowledges exceptional commitment and leadership in making a positive impact, leaving a lasting legacy of change and inspiration.

Tourism Excellence Award is a tribute to outstanding achievements and excellence within the tourism sector. It honours companies that stand out in their dedication to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and community engagement, recognising their significant contributions to the positive impact on travelers and local communities.

Outstanding Employer Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their employees’ well-being, growth, and overall satisfaction. The company empower their employees to reach their fullest potential and contribute meaningfully to the success of the organisation.





INDIVIDUAL

Exceptional Young Entrepreneur Award (less than 30 years old) honours Thailand’s pool of exceptional business talent shines. It recognises individuals who who’ve transformed initial concepts into thriving ventures, achieving success locally and, when applicable, on the international stage.

Lifetime Achievement Award recognising an individual’s extraordinary contributions and lasting impact on their field over a lifetime of dedicated service, exemplifying a legacy of excellence.

Women in Business Award acknowledges remarkable women who exemplify inspiration, influence others, achieve significant milestones in business, demonstrate innovative ideas, provide effective mentorship, and show resilience in the business world.







Don’t miss out on this opportunity to promote your products and services to a network of great business prospects. An excellent evening to honour the best of businesses and entrepreneurs while promoting your organisation!

If you are interested in sponsoring ESIBA 2024, please contact: Amornrat Ruangnak at [email protected] CALL 094-463-6545 , 02-651-5351

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English





































