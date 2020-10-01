Home AROUND TOWN Wine & Dinner at Thai Garden Resort – 17 October 2020
Wine & Dinner at Thai Garden Resort – 17 October 2020
Wheelchair-bound lottery seller rolls through East on quest for customers
A Chiang Mai man is steering his wheelchair dozens of kilometers a week to sell lottery tickets in the Eastern region of Thailand. ...
Pattaya area industrial estate hit with heavy flooding
Sriracha district was hit with heavy flooding after two hours of solid rain Wednesday. Roads in Bo Win Subdistrict, east of Pattaya were inundated, making...
Jomtien Beach rebuild nears start
Consultants, contractors and beach vendors are gearing up for the rebuilding of Jomtien Beach with work about to begin to give it the same...
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Thailand
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Thailand as of 1 October 2020, 11.30 Hrs. (TAT) (adsbygoogle...