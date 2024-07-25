‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Merit-Making Journey’ delving into rich cultural heritage of Rattanakosin era at 3 temples

The “Once-in-a-Lifetime Merit-Making Journey,” organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in partnership with the Transport Company (BKS), offers guided tours daily from 20 to 29 July 2567 B.E. (2024). This special journey invites participants to delve into the rich cultural heritage and unseen treasures of the Rattanakosin era at three esteemed temples:

The Pawares Bell at Wat Bowonniwet Vihara: Regarded as one of Thailand’s finest amulets, crafted during the reign of King Rama III, approximately 170 years old, and rarely accessible; Phra Soontriwanee at Wat Suthat Thepwararam: Artwork that elegantly conveys profound moral teachings and beauty, uniquely created during the late reign of King Rama IV and singular in Thailand; The Light of the Sword at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit: Symbolizing devotion, transitioning from the sword’s radiance to the candle rack in the shadows of Buddhism, dating back about 200 years.







Transportation:

VIP bus services will ferry visitors to these three temples, departing from MRT Sam Yot Station every 30 minutes between 09.00 and 19.30 throughout the occasion.

For more information and updates, please visit the TAT Bangkok Office Facebook Fanpage, as schedules may be subject to change based on daily traffic conditions. (RPD)





































