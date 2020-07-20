The Finest Italian Restaurant @ Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Acqua restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invite you to join the finest Italian dishes created by our chefs. Choose a 3-courses menu from our selection of Appetizers & soup, Main course- Pasta including Caesar salad following Caesar Cardini’s original recipe, Baby rocket salad with Parmesan shaving, Parma ham and melon, Cream of pumpkin with spinach quiche, Penne pasta with tomato and garlic sauce, Spaghetti with bacon, egg, parmesan and cream sauce, Capricciosa, Margherita pizza, Grilled Kurobuta pork chop with peppercorn sauce and following with desserts such as Capri chocolate and almond torte with vanilla cream, Sicilian cassata made with Zabaione ice cream selection of ice creams and coffee or tea. The price is just THB 699 net per person and half price for children from 6-12 years and kid under 6 years old is free. Every Friday until Sunday night at 18.00 to 22.00 hrs.







Acqua restaurant, located at main lobby of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact 0 3871 4981 or email to [email protected]





Loading…















