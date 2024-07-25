Phuket welcomes Genting Dream Cruise Ship, hosting 3,700 tourists for the first time, plans visits through 2026

Phuket continues to be a prime destination for cruise tourists, with an average of 14-17 cruise ships docking each month during the high season, and a trend towards larger vessels. Most recently, the luxurious Genting Dream cruise ship, measuring 335 meters in length, made its first docking at Phuket Deep Sea Port, bringing over 3,000 tourists from Singapore to Phuket. The ship is scheduled to continue visiting the island until 2026.

Phuket remains a key destination for large cruise ships, which bring international tourists to explore the island’s attractions. On July 24, the Genting Dream, a Bahamian-registered cruise ship, docked at Phuket Deep Sea Port for the first time this year. The ship carried 3,700 tourists and over 1,000 crew members, who were warmly welcomed by Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, along with Nachapong Pranit, Director of the Phuket Marine Department Office, and other officials. The welcoming ceremony aimed to foster good relations and boost Phuket’s tourism economy.







The Genting Dream is a massive cruise ship, boasting a length of 335 meters, a gross tonnage of 150,695, and 20 decks. It offers a variety of accommodations and comprehensive amenities. Previously, the ship anchored in Patong Bay, but due to the monsoon season and rough seas, it has now docked at Phuket Deep Sea Port for the first time this year. The Genting Dream will visit Phuket twice monthly on the Singapore-Phuket route.

Nachapong noted a significant increase in large cruise ship visits to Phuket following the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month alone, 7-8 large cruise ships docked at the port, and since January, this number has tripled to 14-17 visits per month. This trend indicates a promising market for large cruise ship tourism in Phuket.







The Genting Dream’s docking at Phuket Deep Sea Port, with its 335-meter length, marks a milestone as previous large cruise ships had to anchor offshore and ferry tourists to land, which was less convenient. The successful docking provides assurance to tourists and the ship is scheduled to dock at Phuket twice monthly until 2026.

Nachapong also mentioned that the Marine Department has plans to develop Phuket Deep Sea Port into a major hub for large cruise ships in the Andaman region, or a “Marina Hub,” catering to tourists who enjoy traveling to Phuket by large cruise ships.

Adul highlighted the increasing number of large cruise ships docking in Phuket and the growing number of tourists arriving by sea, in addition to those coming by air and land. Currently, Phuket sees 50,000-60,000 tourists arriving daily by air, with potential daily increases of 100,000-200,000 tourists, boosting income for the public and private sectors, as well as local residents.





















































