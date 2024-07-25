‘Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2024’ True 5G Pro Hub Siam Discovery until Aug 8

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is strongly supporting the enhancement of Thailand’s digital content industry through the Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2024 (BIDC 2024).

The event, taking place from now to August 8 at True 5G Pro Hub Siam Discovery, aims to strengthen Thailand’s position in the global digital content market by fostering trade and investment relationships. The festival is expected to facilitate over 450 business matching sessions, potentially generating more than 800 million Baht in revenue.







Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke emphasized that the Prime Minister views the digital content sector as a key economic driver. Now in its 11th year, BIDC 2024 is a collaboration between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Ministry of Commerce, and other public and private sector partners.

The festival aims to expand the market reach of Thai digital content businesses internationally, covering areas such as animation, games, character design, and e-learning.







The event features activities including business matchmaking, networking opportunities, and award ceremonies like the BIDC AWARDS and RISING STAR AWARDS. It also offers a chance to meet with representatives from leading Thai digital content firms and international companies such as Warner Bros, Discovery, and Imagica Lab.

The initiative underscores Thailand’s ambition to become a hub for digital content in Southeast Asia, showcasing its potential on the global stage. (NNT)





































