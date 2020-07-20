Thailand ‘Travel Bubble’ idea on the waiting list

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the government could contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but the Travel Bubble idea would progress on a stage-by-stage basis.







Mr Don was responding to an interpellation of Senator Jate Sirataranont on the return of Thai people stranded in other countries and the government’s decision to delay the arrival of foreign visitors.

The minister said that about 8,200 Thai people already registered for their return by the end of this month and were waiting for their flights. From April 4, about 50,000 people returned and 310 of them were infected with COVID-19.



Mr Don assured that officials of his ministry were seriously implementing disease control measures and closely helping Thai people stranded in other countries. The help included disease investigation before their flights. Most Thai people took good care of themselves overseas and thus not so many returnees were infected, he said.

Mr Don said that disease control measures were effectively applied to visitors but the Travel Bubble idea to revitalize the economy would have to be implemented on a stage-by-stage basis because COVID-19 was spreading in many countries while they were preparing Travel Bubble. (TNA)











