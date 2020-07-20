Curried Prawn Soup

There are many varieties of prawn soup, but this one is quite different and will be one that your guests will love – and ask for the recipe! If you dislike coriander, you can leave out the garnish.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Cooking method

Melt the margarine, add the curry powder and cook for one minute on high. Stir in the shallot and apple and cook for a further two minutes on high. Stir in the flour and when well blended pour on the stock. Stir well and cook for a further four minutes on high, or until thickened.

Leave to cool. Pour into a food processor or blender and puree until smooth.

Loading…

Add the milk and cook for one to two minutes on high. Add the prawns and leave to stand for two to three minutes before serving into four soup bowls. Top with natural yoghurt and then sprinkle the coriander garnish over every bowl.











