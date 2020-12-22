Bangkok schools closed for 14 days, fights at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium cancelled

Saint Gabriel’s College and Saint Joseph Convent School were close for 14 days, from Dec 21 to Jan 3, to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

The temporary closure responded to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 among hundreds of migrant workers and some Thai vendors with business at seafood markets in Mahachai area of Samut Sakhon province.







Meanwhile, the management of Suankularb Wittayalai School ordered the students, teachers and staff who live in Samut Sakhon to take a 14-day leave on the concern about the COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

The management of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium cancelled fights on Dec 22 and 29 for the same reason. It said that the stadium will reopen when situations improve. (TNA)















