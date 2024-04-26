Bangkok enhances pedestrian safety and accessibility through new footpath standards

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance pedestrian infrastructure across the city, introducing new durable footpath standards aimed at prioritizing pedestrian safety and accessibility.

With a focus on placing pedestrians at the center, the BMA’s plan includes the expansion of the footpath network by initially adding 16 routes, ensuring that sidewalks are robust, universally designed, and aligned with the distinctive identity of each neighborhood.







Bangkok City Hall spokesperson, Ekwaranyu Amrapal along with Pathumwan District chief on Thursday led a media delegation to survey the sidewalks along Ratchadamri and Phloen Chit Roads.

They also inspected the enhancement of drainage covers designed to reflect the identity of the Ratchadamri-Phloen Chit area.









These sidewalks are considered among the leading routes in implementing the new footpath standards.

Moreover, they ensure that the entrances and exits of buildings align closely with the sidewalks, allowing for easy and pleasant pedestrian access.

In the initial phase, the goal is set at 1,000 kilometers through three methods: entirely new pathways, urgently repairing damaged sections, and adapting innovations suitable for the area.









Currently, there are 16 routes in Bangkok undergoing renovation to meet the new footpath standards, including Ratchadamri, Phloen Chit, and Udomsuk Roads.

Within this year, plans are in place to implement the new standards on an additional 38 routes, followed by 22 routes in 2025. (TNA)













































