Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with Russian Ambassador on situation in Ukraine, Myanmar

H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand on 25 April 2024.

Both sides discussed Thailand-Russia relations and ways forward for bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of high-level visits, the planned bilateral consultations between the Vice Minister and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, as well as planned activities to be organized throughout 2024, which is the Year of Cultural Exchange and Tourism between Thailand and Russia.







They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, such as ASEAN-Russia cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, Myanmar, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. (MFA)

















































