Tropical depression from South China Sea likely to reach East and Gulf of Thailand Dec 23-24

The tropical depression that is blanketing the South China Sea is likely to reach the Gulf of Thailand between Dec 23 and 24, according to the meteorological department.

The Category 2 tropical depression is moving towards the Thai Gulf from the west coast of the Philippines at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour and will become a tropical storm before weakening when it reaches the Gulf of Thailand.







The Gulf is now covered by a northeasterly monsoon that is causing sporadic precipitation with heavy rainfall in central and eastern areas. Local communities are asked to watch out for flash flooding.

Waves are about two meters high in the upper Gulf and up to three meters in the lower Gulf. Seafarers should proceed with caution and should avoid rainfall where possible. Small fishing boats are advised to remain in port until the 23rd. (NNT)















