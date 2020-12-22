Thai border officials under fire for illegal immigration leading to latest outbreak

The National Security Council (NSC) will punish the officials who let illegal migrants sneak into the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the NSC was taking legal action discuss action against leniency among border officials who turned a blind eye on illegal immigration.





In response to the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 in Samut Sakhon province that has been locked down, he said the Communicable Diseases Act and the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations are in place.

All provincial governors could exercise the laws to control the outbreak situations without having to impose other laws.

Besides, the cabinet would tomorrow consider a new communicable diseases control law, Mr Wissanu said. (TNA)















