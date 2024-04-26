Thailand and International Red Cross representatives discuss humanitarian situation in Myanmar

H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phunagketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, had a discussion with Mr. Juan Pedro Schaerer, Head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Delegation in Bangkok, and Ms. Elena Ajmone Sessera, Resident Representative of the ICRC to Myanmar on 25 April 2024.

Both sides exchanged views and assessments on the current situation in Myanmar and discussed opportunities of collaboration to provide humanitarian assistance to all groups in need in Myanmar without discrimination. (MFA)
























































