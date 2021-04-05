Wayne Duberly appointed as AGM of Centara Hotels & Resorts based in Pattaya.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts announced the transfer and appointment of Mr. Wayne Duberly as Area General Manager located at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and also responsible for overseeing Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha with effect from 1st April 2021.







Mr. Duberly is a British national who started his career with Centara Hotels & Resorts as General Manager of Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi in 2011. In 2013 he worked as GM of Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak.



In 2015, he worked at Centara Karon Beach Resort Phuket as Area General Manager also overseeing Centara Kata Beach Resort Phuket and Waterfront Suites Phuket by Centara.



Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, located directly on the beach at Wong Amat in North Pattaya, is the first truly themed hotel in Thailand, being designed to a Lost World concept. Centara Sonrisa Residences and Suites Sriracha is located directly on the beach at Sriracha and is a family-friendly resort.













