Pattaya opened its latest free foreign-language courses, offering both English and Chinese.

The Education Department’s Nopsitcha Na Nakorn and non-formal education chief Thitapa Jankrajang kicked off the classes April 3. Pattaya has offered free language lessons for the past five years.



Basic English and Chinese plus intermediate Chinese classes each were offered with 30 people enrolling in each. Instruction lasts for 30 hours.