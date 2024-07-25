Koh Panyi in Phang Nga faces backlash over alleged price gouging for boat fee, jewelry souvenirs, food and accommodations

Koh Panyi residents clarify the drama over 1000 baht boat fee and expensive souvenirs and food after fans of Korean YouTubers Jung and Cullen Hateberry question the seemingly overpriced items on the island.

A recent online controversy erupted after fans watched the latest video on the Cullen Hateberry channel, featuring Cullen and P’Jung visiting Koh Panyi, an island in Phang Nga Province.







The video sparked heated discussions online, criticizing the high boat fee of 1000 baht, expensive pearl jewelry souvenirs, and overpriced food and accommodations. The backlash has caused significant harm to the reputation of Koh Panyi residents and the overall tourism atmosphere in Phang Nga Province.

Following this, local food and souvenir shop owners have clarified that most food prices are already listed, and they deny any price gouging. They also stated that the souvenirs are handmade, with each shop setting its prices, allowing buyers and sellers to negotiate.







Tourism Authority Governor Orders Investigation

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that despite the clarifications from Koh Panyi locals, an investigation has been ordered to ensure fairness for all parties. It is too early to draw conclusions, and a thorough investigation is needed to determine whether the transport fees and product prices are fair or if tourists are being exploited.

Pearl Souvenir Vendor Apologizes for Miscommunication

Pheeraphat Ngerncharoen, the Muang Phang-nga District Chief, held a meeting with relevant agencies to investigate the facts. He found that the boat fee is a standard price, with food prices ranging from 50 to 60 baht per dish. Souvenir prices vary due to differences in materials and craftsmanship. There is a need for clearer price tags. The shop involved in the controversy admitted to a communication error. Phang Nga’s governor plans to standardize pricing and services on Koh Panyi to improve tourism quality and efficiency.









Jung Urges Fans to Focus on the Positive

Recently, Jung posted a message on his Instagram account, jung_kt_, saying, “I think every place has its good and bad sides. I want everyone to focus on the good things to be happy. Look at this place.” Cullen commented with a heart emoji. The post garnered significant attention, with over 200,000 likes from fans. (TNA)



































