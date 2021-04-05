Foreign sponsors bailing out Pattaya bargirls in Soi Yamato

A Pattaya bar owner was devastated when, after battling through the coronavirus pandemic for almost a year, she finally had to close and lay off her staff.



But Duangdao Mayson, who unsuccessfully tried to turn The Dog’s Bollocks bar on Soi Yamato into a profitable restaurant and guesthouse called No. 1 June, said foreign men saved many of her bargirl employees from hardship.







Some have expat boyfriends in Pattaya, while others continued to bank money from sponsors overseas. Those unfortunate enough not to have a foreign bankroller went home to the Northeast, she said.

Hopefully, she can restart her bar when Thailand reopens and Pattaya’s many bargirls will return, Duangdao said.

Until then, she will continue to sell homegrown mushrooms to survive.











