Thailand inter-provincial bus services to resume on 18 May and 1 June

The Transport Co., Ltd. has announced the resumption of inter-provincial bus services on the Northern, Northeastern and Eastern routes from 18 May, after more than a month of suspension due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.







The resumption of bus services to the North will be on seven routes: Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Uttaradit, Bangkok- Sukhothai’s Sarachit, Bangkok-Tak’s Mae Sot, Bangkok-Phetchabun’s Lom Kao, and Bangkok- Kamphaeng Phet’s Khlong Lan.

On the Northeastern and Eastern routes, there will be resumption of bus services on nine routes: Bangkok- Nong Bua Lam Phu, Bangkok-Sakhon Nakhon, Bangkok-Loei’s Chiang Khan, Bangkok-Surin, Bangkok-Buri Ram, Bangkok-Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak, Bangkok-Si Sa Ket, Bangkok-Surin’s Rattanaburi, and Bangkok-Chanthaburi.





Services on the Southern routes will resume from 1 June, and will include three routes: Bangkok-Surat Thani’s Ko Samui, Bangkok-Phuket, and Bangkok-Trang.

For health and safety, all staff are instructed to strictly adhere to personal health routines and undergo fever screening before work and wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times while on duty. All buses must be sanitized and disinfected regularly and must be left under the sun after services for at least 1-2 hours every day.

Social distancing measures are applied on all buses and at every station, with specific points for standing and sitting assigned at one metre distance.







Fever screening of passengers is applied at every train station, and passengers with a body temperature higher than 37.5 degree Celsius will be denied from boarding the bus.

Passengers are required to wear a surgical or cloth mask throughout the journey, and those on inter-provincial travel are required to provide personal information to allow officials to keep track of them for medical checks.

For more information, please contact The Transport Co., Ltd. Call Centre 1490 (24 hours), or visit the website: www.transport.co.th, or follow the Facebook Page: borkorsor99.











