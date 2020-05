A 13-year-old girl was injured when she fell through a broken manhole cover over a storm-drainage pipe.

Supansa Wisamol suffered a serious injury to her leg in the May 15 mishap at Baan Euarthorn Najomtien. She was treated at Wat Yanasangwararam Hospital.







Supansa said she had been walking and didn’t see the damaged manhole cover, which apparently had been there for a while. Her sister was hurt by the same broken manhole a while back, she said.