Thai authorities investigate explosions and arson at petrol stations in Deep South

BANGKOK, Thailand – Explosive ordnance disposal and forensic teams are inspecting several sites in Narathiwat Province on the morning of January 11, 2026, after coordinated explosions and arson at petrol stations and convenience stores. Incidents were reported in Ra-ngae, Cho-airong, Chanae, Su-ngai Kolok, and Waeng districts. The identities and number of perpetrators remain unknown.

According to the Narathiwat Provincial Assistance and Relief Operations Center, one police officer sustained injuries during the incidents. The injured officer, Police Captain Prasit Bamrung of Ra-ngae Police Station, is receiving medical treatment at Ra-ngae Hospital.







Security agencies have reinforced preventive measures to ensure public safety and protect property. They have increased screening of people and vehicles entering and exiting affected and nearby areas, along with intensified patrols and monitoring.

Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or individuals. Information can be provided via the 1341 security hotline, available 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































