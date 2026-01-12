Thai authorities strengthen border security after southern unrest

BANGKOK, Thailand – Fourth Army Area Commander Lieutenant General Norathip Poinok, together with Provincial Police Region 9 Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri, met with Narathiwat governor Bunchuay Homyamyen to strengthen security measures along the Thai–Malaysian border after recent unrest in eleven locations in the southern border provinces.







The Fourth Army Area Commander ordered adjustments to force deployment to improve border control, including increased oversight of boats and illegal crossing points. The number of Border Protection Company bases along the Golok River has doubled from three to six to provide broader coverage and strengthen operational capability along the border.

The measures build on earlier coordination between the National Security Council and the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, which focused on regulating border areas, especially over 200 illegal crossing points and more than 900 unregistered boats. Authorities noted that these routes have been used by perpetrators to enter the area and evade security operations.





The governor stated that the provincial administration has convened a three-agency meeting to implement the directives of the Fourth Army Area Commander. Relevant agencies will work to identify urgent solutions for illegal crossings and vessels, and will consult with district authorities and local communities. The approach aims to balance security with the livelihoods of border communities and strengthen safety and stability in the area. (NNT)



































