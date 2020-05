Four people were hurt when a motorbike loaded with three people smashed into another bike in Pattaya.







Arisara Somsamai, the 37-year-old driver of a Honda motorbike, was injured along with the three-person motorcycle carrying driver Chatlada Chakkornburi, 23, and pillion passengers Nug Klongkan, 56, and a 15-year-old. All were treated at Wat Yansangwararam hospital.

Police said the three-person Zoomer-X made a last-minute U-turn in front of Arisara, who had no time to stop.