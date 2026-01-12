PM orders overhaul of state intelligence after coordinated attacks on PTT gas stations in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a complete overhaul of state intelligence operations following coordinated arson and bomb attacks targeting PTT gas stations across the Deep South.

The Prime Minister issued an urgent directive to the 4th Army Area Commander to stabilize the region, acknowledging that the incidents are linked to both political motives and terrorism.

He called for a thorough investigation into the origins of the plot and demanded that legal proceedings be expedited to ensure the rapid prosecution of those responsible.







Regarding relief efforts, the Prime Minister tasked the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) with providing urgent care for seven injured victims.

Furthermore, PM Anutin revealed he has coordinated with the Chairman of PTT Public Company Limited to ensure the company helps find ways to assist and compensate the gas station operators whose businesses were damaged. (TNA)



































