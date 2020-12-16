Thai fun-for-all style tourism ‘The Living Art Festival 2020’ Dec 17-19 in Phuket

In what promises to be an amazing three days of music, fashion, food, arts and crafts, and fun for all, The Living Art Festival 2020 is taking place this 17-19 December at Blue Tree Phuket and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting everyone to join the festivities.







The show seeks to showcase the resort island in the realm of art, lifestyle and culture, and to introduce Phuket to the world of contemporary art lovers.

The Festival will feature works from top Thai artists, including Prateep Kochabua, Mueangthai Busamaro, Jarupong Juntarapech and Paretas Hutanggura.

Festival-goers will be also able to admire street art and street performances, watch art films and listen to panel talks, attend drawing and sketching, archery and other workshops and see fashion shows by Thailand’s renowned fashion stylists, Jeab Eaggamon Attagamon and Kai Buncha Chooduang.





Music will include a collaboration of piano (Western) and Koto (ancient Japanese harp) as background music for the Nora Dance (Southern Thai Dance) as well as live concerts with performances from Mariam – Q Flure – and Cake from B5, Phum Viphurit, Tontrakul, Synth X Factor, EKA Soundz, DJ Nicola Vega and DJ Fen.

There will also be an art exhibition and much more in the way of performing arts and creative flair for visitors to immerse themselves in.









Blue Tree Phuket is being positioned as a new Phuket attraction and a must-visit experience for locals and tourists alike. Set across 56 acres of land mid-way between Bang Tao Beach on Phuket’s west coast and the Thao Thep Kasattri Thao Sri Sunthon Monument or Heroines Monument, it is an integrated leisure and entertainment destination offering fun for families and adrenaline-seekers. There are waterslides and ziplines, walking and jogging trails, a kids’ club, a choice of restaurants and eateries, and more, all surrounding a 17,000-sq m lagoon.







