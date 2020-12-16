Thailand highlights ‘Amazing Night Sukhothai Countdown 2021’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that the Amazing Night Sukhothai Countdown 2021 event will take place at Sukhothai Historical Park over three days from 29 to 31 December 2020.







The Amazing Night Sukhothai Countdown 2021 at Wat Mahathat and Dong Tan in Sukhothai Historical Park promises to be an amazing festival for all, set in the unique atmosphere of this UNESCO World Heritage Site location.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “Sukhothai holds special significance as the birthplace of Thai culture and society, so it is perfect for Thai travelers to welcome 2021 here. They can also experience almost-the-last sunsets of 2020 and take some beautiful photos against the dramatic backdrop of Sukhothai Historical Park and the New Year lantern decorations.”





On 29 and 30 December, the Amazing Night Sukhothai Countdown 2021 programme begins at 17:00 Hrs. when visitors can take part in the “Lan Soi Dao” lucky draw. They can also shop for local art and craft souvenirs, or opt to create their own New Year gifts by joining DIY activities. In addition, an array of delicious local cuisine will be on offer from hotels and resorts around Sukhothai.

At 19:00 Hrs., there will be entertainment in the form of Thai dance performances and games, followed by an international band show at 20:30 Hrs. and time to enjoy the evening until the closing time at 22:00 Hrs.









On 31 December, the programme begins again at 17:00 Hrs. with the “Lan Soi Dao” lucky draw and DIY activities, as well as local art and craft shopping plus local cuisine to enjoy. Thai dance performances and games start from 19:00 Hrs. and an international band show can be enjoyed from 20:30 Hrs. From 23:30 Hrs. the lead-up to the New Year Countdown will run through to midnight with a spectacular display of fireworks. The evening will come to a close at 00:30 on 1 January, 2021.

For more information, please contact the TAT Sukhothai Office at Tel: +66 (0) 5561 6228-9 or TAT Contact Centre 1672.







