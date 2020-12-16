Half a ton of ketamine and heroin seized in Bangkok clearly not tapioca flour, Thai police say

Police will seek arrest warrants for those in connection with possessing the illegal drug seized at a warehouse in Nonthaburi.







Deputy national police chief, Pol. Gen. Manu Mekmok said the raid at the warehouse last night found 300 kg of ketamine. The police expanded investigation to seize 228 kg of heroin at a house in Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek area.

“The seized substance is not tapioca flour but it is a narcotic drug. The police can clearly differentiate between flour and narcotics,” he said.

The two locations are used to store illegal drugs by the same syndicate.





The drugs were smuggled from the northern border before being transported to the Northeast. They were hidden in shipping containers, carrying other chemicals.

The police believe that the narcotics will be sent to Bangkok Port and destined to Taiwan. They are collecting evidence to seek arrest warrants for those involving in drug trafficking. (TNA)















