Pattaya hot and humid through March and April with chances of summer storms

The weather is forecast to be scorching hot through March and April with chances of summer storms in some area. (Koh Larn water activities)

Pattaya is hot in the day and sees haze with isolated rains. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter. The weather is forecast to be hot through March and April with chances of summer storms in some area.

During 15 – 19 March, hot with haze during the day. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in the thundershowers area.



During 20 – 21 March, day hot. Scattered thunderstorm with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C. Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in the thundershowers area.

