Dongtan Beach Market a relaxed seaside evening with street food and sunset views in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – If you’re looking for an easygoing place to unwind by the sea, Dongtan Beach Market in Sattahip offers a charming and stress-free way to spend your evening — less than an hour’s drive from Pattaya.

Set right along the beachfront, the market comes alive in the late afternoon as the sea breeze rolls in and the sun begins to dip toward the horizon. Open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays from around 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, it’s an ideal spot for families, couples, and friends to relax after a long day.







The market features a wide variety of street food stalls, serving everything from local Thai favorites to snacks, desserts, and refreshing drinks. Visitors can also browse small shops selling everyday items and souvenirs while enjoying the laid-back seaside atmosphere.

One of Dongtan Beach Market’s standout features is its camping-style chairs placed along the beach, allowing visitors to grab their food and sit comfortably by the water. With the sound of waves, cool evening air, and golden sunset views, it’s a simple pleasure that feels special without being crowded or commercial.

For anyone wanting a peaceful seaside evening with good food and a friendly vibe, Dongtan Beach Market is a hidden gem worth discovering.

Location: Dongtan Beach, Sattahip

Open: Friday–Sunday & Public Holidays

Time: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2webqttVNppDCrtr9



































