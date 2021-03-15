Thailand signs ‘vaccine passport’ deals with low-incidence and immunized countries

Thailand is expected to begin signing vaccine passport deals with low-incidence countries which had begun vaccinating their people against Covid-19.



Department of Disease Control Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong has announced that Thailand was planning to enter into bilateral agreements on vaccine passports with other countries and the vaccine passport scheme will take shape within three months.







He said Thailand will receive a further 1.8 million doses from Sinovac — 800,000 this month and the rest in April — followed by six million doses from AstraZeneca in June. There are also 10 million dose deliveries scheduled for July and August.

Dr. Opas predicted that 63 million doses would be given to over 30 million people by the end of the year, with high-risk areas being the first to begin widespread vaccination drives. (NNT)

















